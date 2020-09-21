The Janesville Police Department added three new officers to its ranks Sept. 8.
Lane Mueller most recently worked as a trooper for the Wisconsin State Patrol and also worked for the Janesville Police Department as a community service officer. He graduated from the Wisconsin State Patrol Police Academy in 2017 and is currently working toward a degree in criminal justice at UW-Whitewater.
Corey Passer was a police officer for the city of Milton before working for the city of Janesville as its vacant building coordinator. He is a 2008 graduate of the Madison Area Technical College Police Academy and earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration/emergency management in May from Upper Iowa University.
Douglas Thiering recently served as a deputy for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. He graduated in 2019 from the Blackhawk Technical College Police Academy. He is working on a criminal justice degree at BTC.
All three officers are from Janesville.