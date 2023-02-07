Three local students named to dean's list at Augustana College Feb 7, 2023 Feb 7, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Augustana CollegeCarly Davis of Milton, Linnea Tabaka of Monroe and Hallie Weis of Janesville were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at this Rock Island, Illinois, college. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Shoppers line up early to be first inside new Janesville Hy-Vee Thin ice: Janesville Kiwanis 'Truck on Ice' contest stays on land this year Medical examiner identifies inmate who died on night of drug investigation at jail Federal judge sentences Janesville man for possessing gun as a felon Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023