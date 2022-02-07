Three local student named to Illinois college dean's list Feb 7, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Augustana CollegeThomas Anderson of Lake Geneva, Carly Davis of Milton and Linnea Tabaka of Monroe were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Rock Island, Illinois, college. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville metal band cracks Billboard's Top 40 Armory in downtown Janesville sold to Burlington wedding venue operators Police: 5 people robbed Janesville Walgreen's of cash, drugs at gunpoint Restaurant review: Sammy's Hill Top in Janesville is tip top for food, atmosphere New suites give Janesville-area stylists a shot at opening their own salon spaces Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 10-16, 2022 Public record for Jan. 17, 2022 Public record for Jan. 13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 3-9, 2022 Public record for Jan. 4, 2022 Court listings for Dec. 20-26, 2021