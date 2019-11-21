Eric Thornton has been named president of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Janesville.

As president, Thornton is responsible for leading daily operational and clinical teams as well as fulfilling the hospital’s strategic plan and broader organizational priorities, according to a news release.

Thornton has almost 20 years of experience in health care.

He started as the human resources director for Dean Health Plan before moving to a similar position at St. Mary’s when it opened in Janesville. He led all human resources activities during the hospital’s opening, including developing human resources policies and procedures, hiring 400 employees and planning orientation and onboarding for new employees.

Thornton was promoted to vice president of operations in 2015. He helped establish a new radiation oncology service line at the hospital and added a cancer center to the campus.

In addition to his job at the hospital, Thornton serves on the boards of Blackhawk Technical College and Forward Janesville.

He has a Master of Business Administration degree from UW-Whitewater.