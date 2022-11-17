St. Paul's Lutheran School in Janesville releases first-quarter honor roll Nov 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville has announced its first-quarter honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.High Honors (3.5 to 4.0 GPA)Grade 5—Mitchell Austin, Taytum Drager, Annabell Flynn, Katherine Guse, Jace Hanson, Noah Huenerberg, Kinnley Laures, Raylan Keller, Russell Moe, Ryan Tumpy, Harper Welton and Caralyn Wier.Grade 6—Kenna Cooper, Morgan Manke and Madelyn Zastoupil.Grade 7—Wyatt Boeche, Alistair Dickman, Joe Dostal, Owen Hahn, Haley Hanson, Will Price, Griffin Roth, Elena Rusert, Kinzie Wedel and Kobe Winters.Grade 8—Brady Ausen, Grayson Boeche, Kenadee Butler, Jacob Cox, Arianna Dean, Braden Drager, Bryn Hart, Kameron Johnson, Neveah Johnson, Grant Lindau, Holly Moe, Dallas Nicholson, Olivia Richards, Finn Ruthe and Joseph Trumpy.Honorable Mention (3.0 to 3.49 GPA)Grade 5—Beckett Hanson, William Matrick, Adler Nicholson, Carter Oas, Alivia O’Leary, Magnolia Sheehy, Easton Stenson, Bailyn Strickert and Kendall Venable.Grade 6—Adalyn Ellefson, Micah Miller, Edmund Moe, Wrileigh O’Connell, Wronan O’Connell and Max Ruger.Grade 7—Austin Betker-Steffensen, Lola Hanson, Jjulianna Heflick, Kaitlyn Johnson, Joshua Koszycki, Lainey Licht, Charlotte Reese, Jaxton Roth, Rylie Venable and Ashton Westendorf.Grade 8—Landon Bigelow, Jagger Oas, Wraith O'Connell and Amelia Soergel. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Respiratory illness spikes in Rock County Rock County Board approves 2023 budget, slashes tax rate Janesville School District ‘meets expectations’ in annual state report card Libraries in Janesville, Beloit, Edgerton among 20 offering free passes to Wisconsin state parks Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Magazine Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Nov. 17, 2022 Public record Nov. 16, 2022 Public record for Nov. 15, 2022 Public record for Nov. 14, 2022 Public record For Nov. 11, 2022 Public Record for Nov. 10, 2022 Public record for Nov. 7, 2022 Public record for Nov. 4, 2022 Public record for Oct. 25, 2022 Public record for Oct. 31, 2022