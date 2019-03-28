Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Janesville raised $3,319 for the American Heart Association this year.
Students participated in the Kids Heart Challenge, formerly known as Jump Rope for Heart, where they jumped rope to raise money. The funds will help the heart association’s efforts to combat heart disease and stroke.
St. Paul’s has raised more than $169,000 for the organization since 1979.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse