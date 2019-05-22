SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville has been given an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the seventh consecutive year from the Leapfrog Group.
The designation recognizes the hospital's efforts to protect patients from harm and provide safer health care. Grades are based on the hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harm to patients.
The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that focuses on improving health care quality and safety for consumers.