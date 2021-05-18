Ashley McCallum has joined the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau marketing team as a social media manager.
She will be responsible for planning, creating and distributing content through social media channels for the visitors bureau and Visit Milton, Visit Edgerton and other tourism partners. She also will assist with other projects and programs, including photography management and website content management and updates.
McCallum worked as a reporter at The Gazette for four years and was a marketing intern at the Discovery Center Children’s Museum. She graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in journalism and graphic design. While attending UW-W, she was editor-in-chief of the Royal Purple student newspaper.