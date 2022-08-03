Schmidt named to dean's list at Maryland university Aug 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save University of MarylandSeth Schmidt of Elkhorn was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at this Adelphi, Maryland, university. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now ‘I don’t have that kind of money:’ After school child care costs skyrocket as YWCA Rock County introduces new fee structure Woodman's sign, forgotten for generations, emerges in remodel On cloud nine: Van Galder claims record-tying ninth city golf championship Death notices for Aug. 1, 2022 Janesville rallies behind youth baseball team headed to Cal Ripken World Series Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings from July 25-31. 2022 Public record for Aug. 1, 2022 Court listings of July 18-24, 2022 Public record for July 21, 2022 Public record for July 15, 2022 Court listings for July 4-10, 2022 Public record for July 8, 2022 Court listings for June 27 to July 3, 2022 Court listings for June 13-26, 2022 Public record for June 24, 2022