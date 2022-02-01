Sorry, an error occurred.
Rock University High School in Janesville announced its first semester honor roll for the 2021-22 school year. The students are:
Grade 9—Abygail Christianson and Jaxon Matthess.
Grade 10—Annabelle Hundt, Macy Jensen and James Raychel.
Grade 11—Lilli Cota, Nikao Milligan, Lucy Barnes, Trayvon Crain and James Mathesius.
Grade 12—Annie Barnes and Meghan Rule.
Grade 10—Cam Shepherd.
Grade 11—Devyn Klingaman.
Grade 12—Lexus Partipilo.
Grade 9—Claire Dieckhoff.
Grade 10—Emma McClain, Darius Herrera and Briana Meade.
Grade 11—Andrew Hegle and Natalie Spicer.
Grade 12—Logan Kremer and Dakota Schultz.
