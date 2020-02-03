Rock University High School has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.

Academic excellence (3.75-4.0 GPA)

Grade 9—Trayvon Crain, Carmen Gresens, James Mathesius and Meadow Szoke.

Grade 10—Logan Kremer.

Grade 11—Aliyah Berg.

Grade 12—Nicolas Jacobus.

High honors (3.5-3.74 GPA)

Grade 9—Natalie Spicer.

Grade 10—Samantha Sherman.

Grade 11—Sydney Guenther.

Honors (3.0-3.49 GPA)

Grade 9—Cole Brotzman, Devyn Klingaman and Gabriel Shaw.

Grade 10—Elizabeth Waite.

Grade 12—Elliott Brigham.

