Rock University High School has announced its first-semester honor roll for the 2019-20 school year.
Academic excellence (3.75-4.0 GPA)
Grade 9—Trayvon Crain, Carmen Gresens, James Mathesius and Meadow Szoke.
Grade 10—Logan Kremer.
Grade 11—Aliyah Berg.
Grade 12—Nicolas Jacobus.
High honors (3.5-3.74 GPA)
Grade 9—Natalie Spicer.
Grade 10—Samantha Sherman.
Grade 11—Sydney Guenther.
Honors (3.0-3.49 GPA)
Grade 9—Cole Brotzman, Devyn Klingaman and Gabriel Shaw.
Grade 10—Elizabeth Waite.
Grade 12—Elliott Brigham.