Rock University High School announces first-semester honor roll Feb 8, 2023 Rock University High School released its first-semester honor roll for the 2022-23 school year.Academic ExcellenceGrade 9 – Alexander Castellanos, Elinore Hammerstad, Natalia Mauer, Amelia Sheridan and Ava Wawroski.Grade 10 – Abygail Christianson, Jaelah Fields and Jaxon Matthess.Grade 11 – Annabelle Hundt, Macy Jensen and James Raychel.Grade 12 – Amelia Bardeleben, Lucy Barnes, Trayvon Crain, Andrew Hegle and James Mathesius.High HonorsGrade 9 – Nolan Krohn.Grade 10 – Max Latka.Grade 11 – Cameran Fisher, Emma McClain, Briana Meade, Jocelyn Richardson, Jayden Rodriguez, Camille Shepherd and Joycelyn Wynder.Grade 12 – Lilli Cota, Aaliyah Hatcher, Nikao Milligan and Brandon Mongeon.HonorsGrade 10 – Brianna Findlay, Lillian Wallace and Emma Watson.Grade 11 – Lauren Adams, Kylie Bruner, Nadia Gonzalez, Kristen Hallett and Darius Herrera.Grade 12 – Tess Bushaw, Madisyn Cooper, Devyn Klingaman, Wyatt Marshall, Gabriel Shaw and Natalie Spicer.