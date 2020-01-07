Polglaze named to dean's list at Wartburg College Jan 7, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wartburg CollegeJacqueline Polglaze of Janesville was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at this Waverly, Iowa, university. SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sections AgricultureBusinessCommunity BriefsCrimeEducationGovernmentHealth CareLocal NewsNames in the NewsNation/WorldPoliticsPublic RecordStateWalworth County E-edition The Gazette Access the latest eEdition through the image on the left. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Upcoming Events Jan 7 Janesville Art League Holiday Art Show & Sale Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Janesville Performing Arts Center Jan 7 Art display Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Janesville Country Club Jan 7 "Human Identity Portrait Stories" Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Overture Center for the Arts Jan 7 "Sleepwalk" Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Overture Center for the Arts Jan 7 Urban Bubble Tue, Jan 7, 2020 Overture Center for the Arts The Latest Unclear if Janesville Pier 1 Imports store among those closing Gas leak prompts evacuation of two Edgerton schools Harrop: Anxiety grips leaderless America Other Views: Legislators gone wacky on the weed JPAC seeks donations for matching grant Guest Views: Expand the College Football Playoff to eight teams Parker grad Velazquez battles through injuries to remain a mainstay on Wyoming's offensive line Our Views: Incidents sap downtown's momentum Janesville Plan Commission OKs permit for River Flats apartment complex Public record for Jan. 7, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesMilton teacher admits defecating in rural Whitewater park for more than two years, report says‘It all fell apart:’ Business owner says crime drove her from downtown JanesvilleUPDATE: Man dies after being shot in Janesville on Sunday morningFormer Beloit NAACP leader pleads guilty to reduced theft chargesBeloit family cashes in on hemp farmingRock County Sheriff's Office announces promotions, new hires20Q: Catching up with Italian House owner Edmund HalabiImpact Confections selling Janesville plant to Mexican candy makerJanesville homicide victim, suspect knew each other, police sayWinter is here: Janesville's first baby of the decade born Thursday Images Videos CollectionsAnthony Wahl's Favorite Photos of 2019Angela Major's Favorite Photos of 2019Lincoln-Tallman House's Holiday Tree ShowCraig races past Parker in Big Eight boys basketballUW-Whitewater advances to national championship game Stocks Market Data by TradingView