The Beloit-based Roy Chapman Andrews Society will award Dr. Sarah Stewart Johnson with its 20th Distinguished Explorer Award. Recipients of this award are chosen by a committee and the society's board of directors based on their scientific explorations that result in significant discoveries, their sharing of those discoveries in academic and popular forums, and their innovative, interdisciplinary, team-oriented approach to their work, according to society news release.
Johnson is an American planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist. She is the Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor of Planetary Science at Georgetown University, where her research focuses on searching for life beyond Earth and on Mars, according to the news release.
Johnson was a Rhodes Scholar and White House Fellow. She has worked on NASA’s Spirit and Opportunity Mars rovers and is currently involved in searching for signs of habitability on Mars with the Curiosity rover. She earned her Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
The award will be presented at a ceremony April 14 at Beloit Public Library. Johnson will give an acceptance lecture called “Contending with the Truly Alien.” A fundraising dinner will be held afterwards at the Beloit Club, according to the release.
