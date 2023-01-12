The Beloit-based Roy Chapman Andrews Society will award Dr. Sarah Stewart Johnson with its 20th Distinguished Explorer Award. Recipients of this award are chosen by a committee and the society's board of directors based on their scientific explorations that result in significant discoveries, their sharing of those discoveries in academic and popular forums, and their innovative, interdisciplinary, team-oriented approach to their work, according to society news release.

Johnson is an American planetary scientist, astronomer, biologist and geochemist. She is the Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor of Planetary Science at Georgetown University, where her research focuses on searching for life beyond Earth and on Mars, according to the news release.

