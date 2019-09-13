Two physicians recently joined Mercyhealth’s emergency medicine staff.

Tyler Runde

joined the emergency medicine staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center and Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center North, both in Janesville.

Runde earned a medical degree at Rocky Vista University in Parker, Colorado. He completed his residency at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Peoria, Illinois.

Christopher Hanson

works with the emergency medicine staff at Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth and Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville.

Hanson said his goal is to encourage open communication with patients so he can offer resources and better treat injuries and illnesses.

He earned his medical degree at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, and completed his residency at Midwestern University in Downers Grove, Illinois.