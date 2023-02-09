Peterson makes honor roll at UW-Oshkiosh Feb 9, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-OshkoshAlyssa Peterson of Beloit was named to the honor roll for the fall 2022 semester. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now 2 Janesville women arrested in shots-fired call Thin ice: Janesville Kiwanis 'Truck on Ice' contest stays on land this year UW-Whitewater at Rock County to relaunch athletics programs Shoppers line up early to be first inside new Janesville Hy-Vee Janesville city manager search narrowed to four finalists Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 9, 2023 Public record for Feb. 8, 2023 Public record for Feb. 7, 2023 Public record for Feb. 6, 2023 Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023