Parker High School students received these awards and scholarships at a scholarship ceremony May 23:
Alyssa Ayers, child of Jameson and Rebecca Ayers: VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Medical Scholarship, Janesville Basketball Association/Tony Huml Memorial Scholarship and four-year letter winner.
Bryce Biba, child of Mike Biba and Shera Gillingham: START Scholarship.
Savannah Bliss, child of Devon Bliss and Tami Shaw: RiversEdge Youth Bowling Scholarship, Southern Wisconsin High School Bowling Scholarship and START Scholarship.
Ian Breidenstein, child of Jocelyn and Keith Breidenstein: Franklin PTA, Janesville Area Retired Educators Association and Richard F. Schwarer Scholarship.
Jacob Brost, child of David and Therese Brost: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, Rex P. Ryan Memorial Scholarship, four-year letter winner, Carthage College Highest Honors Scholarship and Carthage College Endowed Scholarship.
Kendall Buehl, child of Christine and Scott Buehl: Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship, Parker PTSA Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Rock River Chapter 236 Scholarship, Harvest Blessings Foundation Scholarship, Charles Roberts Social Studies Award, Global Scholar Award and Le Grand Concours 2022.
Saharra Cappis, child of Jessica Kronschnabel: START Scholarship.
Chance Churchill, child of Becky and Nathen Churchill: Karl A. and Bernice E. Samek Scholarship, VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Citizenship Scholarship and UW Whitewater Rock County.
Olivia Combs, child of Ashley and Ryan Combs: Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Parker Science National Honor Society, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Stanley Weber Scholarship and four-year letter winner.
Abiathar Curry, child of Marcia Curry: John S. Scott Scholarship, Knipp-Poulter Fund, four-year letter winner, Parker Believe and Achieve, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and John Weiland Memorial Scholarship.
Emilie Curtis, child of Gina and William Curtis: Merlin and Dorthy Hegge Memorial Scholarship, Rock County 4-H Fair Alumni Association and Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
Sullivan DeGarmo, child of Craig and Jennifer DeGarmo: four-year letter winner.
Emma Dyer, child of Kristi and Sherman Dyer: four-year letter winner.
Andrew Edwardson, child of Julie and Lee Edwardson: Kenneth F. Bick/Janesville High School Class of 1959.
Megan Ehle, child of Deborah Cone and Roland Ehle: American Association of University Women, Gordon P. and Maureen K. Drake Scholarship, Van Buren PTA Scholarship, Parker National Honor Society and American Red Cross.
Kyley Evans, child of Jacklyn and James Evans: Blackhawk Technical College Foundation Scholarship and START Scholarship.
Addison Fenrick, child of Jeffrey and Suzanne Fenrick: Kevin Freund Memorial Scholarship, St. John Vianney Catholic Home and School Scholarship, Stanley Weber Scholarship and Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
Kalyn Fischer, child of Lindsay and Nicholas Fischer: Suzanne VanGalder Art Scholarship.
Jared Frank, child of Ronald Frank and Shelly Van Tassell: Tim Cullen Government Internship Program, Janesville Education Association Scholarship, UW Whitewater Rock County and Reverend Eugene Beltz Memorial Scholarship.
Carter Fugate, child of Allen and Jamie Fugate: Albrecht Memorial Scholarship, Noll Memorial Scholarship, American Business Women’s Association and Parker DECA.
Ian Garecht, child of Christopher and Paula Garecht: Dan Wastak Scholarship, John and Jo Draeger Scholarship and South Central Builders Association Scholarship.
Aidan Granger, child of Angela Berg and John Granger, Jr.: Career Expo Scholarship.
Faith Green, child of Lori and Wesley Green: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Oakland University Theatre Department Talent-based Scholarship and Oakland University Non-Resident Award.
Bryn Hanson, child of Jayson and Jessica Hanson: Janesville Western Star Masonic Lodge Scholarship.
Gerald Healy, child of Gerald III and Susan Healy: James E. Piehl Memorial Scholarship.
Carter Herbst, child of Allen and Kelly Herbst: St. William Home and School Scholarship.
Mildred Hernandez Garcia, child of Gabriela Hernandez: Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship and Parker DECA.
Jackson Holterman, child of Elizabeth Enerson and Daniel Holterman: American Association of University Women, Janesville High School Class of ’57 Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Lars Christianson Scholarship, St. William Home and School Scholarship and UW Whitewater Rock County.
Trace Jacobson, child of Kyla and Steve Jacobson: Edna M. Guerra Memorial Scholarship and Janesville Youth Football Scholarship.
Martha Jacobson, child of Paul and Sherry Jacobson: four-year letter winner.
Hanna Johnson, child of Joshua and Keri Johnson: Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Norman W. and Janice Graper Scholarship, RIMO Scholarship and UW Whitewater Rock County.
Cole Jordan, child of Jon and Karen Jordan: Janesville Education Association Scholarship, Janesville Firefighters Charities and START Scholarship.
Kyle Kauffman, child of Gregg and Tammy Kauffman: VFW Post 1621 Auxiliary Citizenship and John Weiland Memorial Scholarship.
Hayley Kenyon, child of Betsey and Timothy Kenyon: four-year letter winner.
Tracey Kessler, child of Cindy Smith: UW-Whitewater Rock County and four-year letter winner.
Alexis Labuguen, child of Alexis and Frank Labuguen: Theresa A. Purintun Memorial Scholarship and Reverend Eugene Beltz Memorial Scholarship.
Katherine Leach, child of Nolen Leach III and Kelley Leach: four-year letter winner.
Ashlyne Lindner, child of Jessica Smith: four-year letter winner.
Emma Lippens, child of Samantha and Timothy Lippens: Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship and four-year letter winner.
Olivia Mauritz, child of Steven and Trisha Mauritz: Marilyn Keating Memorial Art Scholarship, UW-Parkside Skartrud Talent Scholarship and UW-Parkside Academic Merit Scholarship.
Tadyn McCann, child of Amanda and Kevin McCann: Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, four-year letter winner and Parker DECA.
Jacob Naber, child of Bryan and Leslie Naber: Elks Ladies Scholarship, RMGA George Clatworthy Golf Scholarship, Janesville Basketball Association/Tony Huml Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, Youth Baseball of Janesville, four-year letter winner and Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
Hogan Nightingale, child of Brandy and Robert Nightingale: Stanley Weber Scholarship.
Drexel Norman, child of Jill and Matthew Norman: Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Youth Wrestling Club Scholarship, JP Cullen Scholarship, Power of US Scholarship, Corporate Contractors Inc., Ron Brown Memorial Scholarship, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and START Scholarship.
Kai Odegaard, child of Megan Odegaard: four-year letter winner.
Sydney Pajerski, child of Stephanie Edwards and Jameson Pajerski: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, Franklin PTA , Geraldine Hedberg Scholarship, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship, Katherine Belling Memorial Scholarship, Madison Elementary PTA, Rubie McWilliam Scholarship, Wilson Rawls Scholarship, four-year letter winner, Parker National Art Honor Society Scholarship and Arizona State Presidential Award.
Heriberto Patino Luna, child of Heriberto Patino and Ma Blanca Luna: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship, four-year letter winner and START Scholarship.
Brooke Payne, child of Kimberly and Michael Payne: Janesville Noon Lions Club Scholarship, Vietnam Veterans of America Rock River Chapter 236 Scholarship, four-year letter winner and Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship.
William Poff, child of Chad and Vicki Poff: Wilson Rawls Scholarship and UW-Stout New Blue Devil First-Year Student Scholarship.
Abbigale Radtke, child of Abbigale Radtke and Jennifer Sommerfeldt: Janesville Morning Rotary Service Above Self Scholarship, four-year letter winner.
Logan Risseeuw, child of Heather and Ryan Risseeuw: Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Memorial and four-year letter winner.
Ashton Rooney, child of Brianna Shaw and Eric Rooney: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship and START Scholarship.
Aubri Rooney, child of Brianna Shaw and Eric Rooney: four-year letter winner.
Amelia Ross, child of Jay and Sarah Ross: Anita Fanta Scholarship and Parker DECA.
Zhander Rowley, child of Marci Rowley: four-year letter winner.
Jackson Ryan, child of Becky and Mark Ryan: Vietnam Veterans of America Rock River Chapter 236 Scholarship and four-year letter winner.
Treveon Sanda, child of Meagan Thurman: four-year letter winner.
Bryson Schilling, child of Annalisa Fisher and Eric Schilling: Howard Peterson Scholarship and Parker Science National Honor Society.
Jayda Schober, child of Carmen and Scott Schober: four-year letter winner and UW-Stout New Blue Devil First-Year Student Scholarship.
Amber Schoville, child of Carla and Joshua Schoville: Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Hugh Horswill, Moore Family Scholarship, four-year letter winner, Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, American Legion Athletic Medal, Richard Ellis Post 205 American Legion, Parker Viking Athletic Booster Club Scholarship and UW Whitewater Warhawk Exceptional Academics Scholarship.
Matthew Sell, child of Lynn and Peter Sell: Robert C. Lovejoy Memorial Scholarship, Oakland University Talented Scholar Award, Oakland University Theatre Department Talent-based Scholarship and Oakland University Non-Resident Award.
Grady Skoglund, child of William Skoglund and Staci Howe Skoglund: four-year letter winner.
Kylee Skrzypchak, child of Dawn and Eric Skrzypchak: Aubri Moore Memorial Scholarship, Jacob Mayfield Memorial Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Parker PTSA Scholarship, Theodore W. Batterman Family Foundation Scholarship, four-year letter winner, Parker DECA, Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence, Carroll University Yersin Business Scholar Award and Carroll University Voorhees Scholarship.
Cheyenne Spade, child of Jean and Raymond Spade: Blackhawk Technical College Foundation Scholarship and START Scholarship.
Jax Spoden, child of Amy and Shane Spoden: Mercyhealth Janesville Medical Staff.
Noah Strong, child of Kara Strong: Parker Believe and Achieve.
Lorien Teval, child of Charles and Wendy Teval: Reverend Eugene Beltz Memorial Scholarship.
Emily Thiel, child Marsha and Russell Thiel: Wisconsin Academic Excellence Scholarship, Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship, UW Whitewater Chancellor's Scholarship and Blackhawk Community Credit Union Achievement of Excellence.
Amiah Thomas, child of James and Misty Thomas: John Weiland Memorial Scholarship.
Sydney Thompson, child of Benjamin and Jennifer Thompson: Elks Club Scholarship, Leon M. Glowacki Memorial Scholarship, Elks Ladies Nancy DeWitt Scholarship, Elks Ladies Scholarship, Janesville Professional Police Association Scholarship and Lyndal Slayton Scholarship.
Kristinn Thorsson, child of Kolbrun Kristinsdottir and Thor Sigurdsson: four-year letter winner.
Abigail Torres, child of Anna Torres Tlehuactle: Dan Wastak Memorial Scholarship.
Piper Vinz, child of Jeffrey and Joyce Vinz: Adams PTA, Janesville Noon Rotary Club Scholarship, Janesville Women's Club Association Scholarship and Joseph N. Melan College Scholarship.
Owen Vogel, child of Jennifer and Jeremy Vogel: Wisconsin Technical Excellence Scholarship.
Bradley Warda, child of David and Laura Warda: Parker PTSA Scholarship, four-year letter winner, American Legion Athletic Medal and Richard Ellis Post 205 American Legion.
Jakob Williams, child of Amy and Matthew Williams: four-year letter winner.
Hunter Woodworth, child of Gary and Karen Woodworth: Alvah Lloyd and Lulu Lloyd and John Weiland Memorial Scholarship.
Braden Zimmerman, child of Brett and Lisa Zimmerman: Janesville Blackhawk Golden “K” Hugh Horswill and Parker DECA.