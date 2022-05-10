Minnesota State University

These area students earned degrees in the spring 2022 semester at this Mankato, Minnesota, university:

Beloit—Ricky Cano, Bachelor of Science.

Elkhorn—Jack Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, cum laude.

Janesville—Carly Olin, Bachelor of Science, cum laude; and Shelby Swerig, Bachelor of Science.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you