Oakhill Christian School has released its third-quarter honor roll for 2018-19
High honors (4.0 GPA): Benjamin Abbott, Jacob Boeke, Brynn Drozdowicz, Carmen Falk, Ace Gonzalez, Trevor McCool, Brooklyn Mosley, Oliver Mueller, Charlie Pattermann, Oliver Persick, Briella Suiter, Isabella White and Nora Wolf.
Honors (3.8-3.99 GPA): Isaac Berg, Cooper Gonzalez, Esther Harman, Madeline Keen, Jael Meiklejohn, Kate Vogel, Bridgette Wolf, Madeline Wuthrich, Mara Wuthrich, Mariah Wuthrich and Trista Yackels.
Honorable mention (3.50-3.79 GPA): Grace Abbott, Liam Armstrong, Bethany Bailey, Zayden Beernink, Aaliyah Douglas, Olivia Drozdowicz, Johnathan Gonzalez, Marianna Gonzalez, Peter Graves, Jessica Hein, Eli Mosley, Benjamin Perdue, Tearzah Sleeper, Danna Vasquez, Isaac Vogel and Trent Wilson.
