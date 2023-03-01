The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its February students of the month for the 2022-23 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Caitlyn Dickman, daughter of Alan and Susan Dickman. She was president of Choir Leadership; social media manager for the Tri-Music Honor Society; a member of National Art Honor Society, Spotlighters and Illuminations show choirs; and the varsity cross country and varsity track and field teams. She volunteered at Bags of Hope, in the Spotlight on Kids community theater and mentored at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Dickman intends to study business and music, with an emphasis on arts management, at a four-year university.
Parker High School student Bailey Duerst, daughter of Chad and Kathy Duerst. She was vice president of the Women’s Empowerment Club; an officer of the Spanish National Honor Society; and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Student Leadership Council, Link Crew and the cheer team. She volunteered for Bags of Hope and a fashion show. She also is a certified nursing assistant. Duerst plans to attend the UW-Madison School of Nursing and later earn her nurse practitioner license.
Milton High School student Katrina Henry, daughter of Marcia and Todd Henry. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew, ASL Club, Environmental Club, and the volleyball and track and field teams. She also volunteered for Kids Against Hunger, at the Milton Food Pantry and vacation Bible school. Henry plans to study at a four-year college.
Milton High School student Joseph Olsen, son of Jelaine and Steven Olsen. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Unity Team, Financial Literacy Bowl, and the baseball and basketball teams. He volunteered for Love Begins Here, as an Occupaws raiser and helps with lawn care for his neighbors. Olsen plans to study civil engineering at UW-Platteville or UW-Milwaukee.
Parker High School student Carson Purdy-Hilts, son of Troy Hilts and Pam Purdy. He was a member of the National Honor Society and DECA; worked in the school store; and played on the football, baseball and tennis teams. He volunteered for Bags of Hope, Cupid Cuties, at Washington Elementary School’s Octoberfest and at football camp. Purdy-Hilts plans to attend college and major in sports marketing or supply chain management.
Craig High School student Claire Reilly, daughter of Eileen and John Reilly. She was president of the French Club, co-founder of the ASL Club, and a member of the French National Honor Society and Archery Club. She volunteered in the Hollywood Hayride and Enchanted Forest, was a Kids Count Camp counselor-in-training, a library volunteer and was stagehand for “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at the Janesville Performing Arts Center. Reilly intends to major in psychology at UW-Madison and become a clinical psychologist.