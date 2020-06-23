The Janesville Noon Rotary Club honored Parker High School student Sierra Najdowski as one of its March students of the month.
Najdowski is the daughter of Brian and Kimberlee Najdowski. She earned academic excellence and was a member of DECA and the softball team. She also was an active member and volunteer at the Izaak Walton League in Beloit and participated in competitive trap shooting.
Najdowski plans to attend UW-La Crosse and major in exercise and sports science with a sports management emphasis.