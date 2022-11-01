The Janesville Noon Rotary Club has announced its October students of the month for the 2022-23 school year.
They are:
Craig High School student Eni Agollari, daughter of Adelina and Arben Agollari. She was president of the Red Cross Club; vice president of the Letterman’s Club and Key Club; a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Sierra Club, Interact Club, Global Scholars, International Buddies; and was on the varsity tennis team. She also participated in Bags of Hope and Water Walk. Agollari plans to major in biochemical engineering and minor in French. She hopes to attend either MIT, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, Wellesley or th University of Michigan and later attend medical school.
Milton High School student Kennedy Carr, daughter of Joy and Zach Carr. She was president, executive treasurer and representative on the Student Council; was a Link Crew leader; captain of the girls swim team; and a financial director for the Future Business Leaders of America and placed first at the regional competition. She is also the vice president of the Teen Advisory Board at the Milton Public Library. Carr intends to study economics at a four-year college and start her own clothing business.
Craig High School student Owen Shucha, son of Josh and Niki Shucha. He was vice president on the Student Council, captain of the football and basketball teams, and a member of the track and field team. He also coached youth basketball, refereed youth football and was a kids worker at his church. Shucha plans to play football and study businesses and/or marketing at a four-year college.
Parker High School student Madison Wiedenheft, daughter of Amanda and Steve Wiedenheft. She was captain of the poms team and a member of the National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Thespian Honor Soiciety and Student Leadership Council. She was an active tutor, danced at 5678 Dance Studio and was active at New Life Assembly of God in teaching classes, leading choreography for kids choir, leading worship and serving at events. She also worked as a lifeguard and at Chick-fil-A. Wiedenheft plans to attend Evangel University at Springfield, Missouri.
Milton High School student Grace Zhang, daughter of Julie and Yili Zhang. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Environmental Club, Interact Club, band, jazz band and tennis team. She volunteered for the ECHO Thanksgiving basket distribution, the Environmental Club clothing swap and Rotary Botanical Gardens Holiday Light Show. She also was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist. Zhang intends to continue school and major in environmental science or environmental engineering.
Parker High School student Karlie Zimmermann, daughter of Brett and Lisa Zimmermann. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish national Honor Society, Women’s Empowerment Club, Link Crew, DECA, and the gymnastics, volleyball and softball teams. She also worked in the Viking Student Credit Union at the school. Zimmermann plans to attend college and become a travel nurse or accountant.