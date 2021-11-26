The Janesville Noon Kiwanis has announced its November students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
They are:
Craig High School student Reid Jensen, son of Christina and Jay Jensen. He was a member of the Science National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club and the varsity tennis team. He has volunteered and participated in community service events through school clubs.
Jensen plans to major in physics at UW-Madison or the University of Minnesota.
Craig High School student Caitlin Werner, daughter of Janine Werner and Stephen Werner Jr. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Student Council, Octagon Club, Interact Club, Global Scholars and Link Crew. She also volunteered at a toy drive, blood drive, Halloween parade and as a crossing guard through school clubs.
Werner plans to continue her education at a four-year college or university.
Parker High School student Addison Fenrick, son of Jeff and Suzie Fenrick. He was a member of Link Crew and the cross country and track and field teams. He also was a member of the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show Team.
Fenrick intends to get a degree in software engineering at UW-Platteville.
Parker High School student Piper Vinz, daughter of Jeff and Joyce Vinz. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, French Club, Global Scholars, FFA, Link Crew and chamber orchestra. She has earned a letter for academics, orchestra and the Spanish National Honor Society. She also volunteered at the humane society and job shadowed at Badger Veterinary Hospital.
Vinz plans to major in biochemistry at Iowa State University and pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
