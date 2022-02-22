The Janesville Noon Kiwanis Club announced its February Students of the Month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Sydney Hermanson, daughter of James and Sharlon Hermanson. She was a member of the National Arts Honor Society, Link Crew and cheer captain of the cheerleading squad. She volunteered at GIFTS Men’s Shelter, helped with the St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church cheer program and donated personal artwork to the YMCA to be sold for charity. Hermanson plans to attend college after finished basic training and advanced individual training for the National Guard.
Craig High School student Bryn McBride, daughter of Jennifer and Jordan McBride. She was historian of the National Honor Society, treasurer of the FFA Club, captain of the varsity track and field team, and a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew, Octagon Club, Blue Ribbon of Promise Club and the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. She also participated in the Love Begins Here summer mission trip and a volunteer at Roosevelt Elementary School. McBride intends to study in the nursing program at Carroll University and minor in Spanish.
Parker High School student Amber Schoville, daughter of Carla and Josh Schoville. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Link Crew, band, Badger 4H, swimming team and the gymnastics team. She was also a member of the track and field team, where she was named Most Valuable Player. Schoville plans to attend UW-Whitewater and major in marketing with an emphasis in digital marketing. She also intends to be a member of the women’s track team.
Parker High School student Jax Spoden, son of Amy and Shane Spoden. He was a member of the lacrosse team and the football team where he was named Most Dedicated Defensive Player of the Year, won the All-In Commitment Award and was part of the Badger All Conference Team. He was a participant in the Milwaukee Bucks Leadership Days, a volunteer coach through Janesville Youth Football, and a youth mentor at the Football Pride Camp and Janesville Youth Football Camp. He also participated in Bags of Hope and helped with the Revitalizing Recovery in Janesville. Spoden plans to attend Ripon College, play football and study exercise science and human performance.
