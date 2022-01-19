Youth2Youth announced its board members for 2022 at a virtual meeting Jan. 19. The new members and their positions are:

  • Megan Timm, coalition chair.
  • Jessica Cullen, coalition vice chair.
  • Robin Stuht, executive board member.
  • Bryan Hasse, board member.
  • Anita Maria, board member.
  • Erin Howell, board member.
  • Becky Stack, board member.
  • Laura Anatasia, board member.
  • Yadaria Barrelles, youth board member.
  • Patrick Rochester, youth board member.
