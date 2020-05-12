The Janesville Morning Rotary Club recently honored its February students of the month.
The students are:
Craig High School student Madeline Grund,
- daughter of Susan and Ted Grund. She was president of the French National Honor Society and French Club, commissioner for Link Crew and a member of the Science National Honor Society, Tri-M, Interact Club, Sierra Club, Letterwomen’s Club, International Buddies, pep and marching band, volleyball team, basketball team and track team. She also played for the Rock Volleyball Club. Grund qualified for state at Solo and Ensemble and performed in the Wisconsin State Honors Orchestra and First Lutheran Church’s Praise Orchestra.
Grund is active on the Janesville CROP Hunger Walk planning committee member and as a volunteer for GIFTS Men’s Shelter, Bags of Hope and Rock Juniors volleyball program.
She plans to study early childhood education at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Milton High School student Caroline Burki,
- daughter of Christian and Tara Burki. She was secretary of Student Council and a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Link Crew, 4-H, show choir, the track team and Fort Atkinson club swim team. She was awarded academic excellence and was captain of the girls swim and gymnastics teams. She also served as a lifeguard and taught swim lessons for the Milton Recreation Department.
Burki plans to attend UW-Madison and earn a degree in a science-related field.
Milton High School student Samuel Keyser,
- son of Daniel and Jacqueline Keyser. He was a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Robotics Club and Forensics Club. He was part of the teen advisory board at Hedberg Public Library, the Library Lope and an iCadet. He also attended the International Society for Technology in Education conference, where he was a student presenter.
Keyser plans to earn an undergraduate degree in computer science before attending industry or graduate school.
Parker High School student Carlie Curtis,
- daughter of Gina and William Curtis. She was a member of National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Link Crew, DECA, Student Leadership Council, HOSA-Future Health Professionals and was an active 4-H club member. She also participated in volleyball, track and club volleyball.
Curtis intends to earn a degree in business from DePaul University in Chicago.
Parker High School student Aliciah Schroeder,
- daughter of Joe and Sherry Shereck. She was a member of HOSA-
- Future Health Professionals, the varsity tennis team and a church youth group. She also worked at the YMCA of Northern Rock County.
Schroeder plans to attend Concordia University and study special education or early childhood education.
The club also honored Julie Lynes, but no biographical information was available for her.