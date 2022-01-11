The Janesville Morning Rotary Club has announced its October and November students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Milton High School student Abbigale Anderson, daughter of Gretchen and Todd Anderson. She was captain of the poms squad and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Student Council, Link Crew, Unity Team and Young Environmental Activists Club. She danced competitively through the Life Dance Academy and competed at national championships. She also volunteered for No Limits through the dance academy.
Anderson plans to pursue medical school and become a psychiatrist.
Craig High School student Addison Kooyman, daughter of Abbey Monson and Jonathan Kooyman. She was captain of the varsity tennis team, founder of the Red Cross Club, and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society and Key Club. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels, Agrace Hospice Center and the humane society.
Kooyman intends to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology or biomedical science before attending medical school in the Chicago area. She plans to become an orthopedic pediatric doctor.
Milton High School student Rachel Kuolt, daughter of Brandi and Mike Kuolt. She was an officer of the Spanish Club and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Interact Club, Forensics, HOSA and Caritas for Children. She also was a math tutor for students at Craig and Milton high schools. She was president of the Red Cross Youth Club, a volunteer at Touched by a Paw and has earned a black belt in karate.
Kuolt plans to major in biology or pre-medicine and minor in Spanish at a four-year university.
Milton High School student Aidan Leneau, son of Brad and Jen Leneau. He was a member of the Spanish Honor Society, the Financial Literacy Bowl, and the football and baseball teams.
Leneau plans to attend UW-Madison.
Craig High School student Abigail Mengelt, daughter of Stacey and Todd Mengelt. She was an officer of the French Club and a member of the French National Honor Society, Culinary Club, Sierra Club and Key Club.
Mengelt plans to study social work at UW-Eau Claire.
Milton High School student Madelynn Schuetz, daughter of Jen and Jerry Schuetz. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, student council, and the swim and track and field teams. She also volunteers through the honor societies.
Schuetz intends to study business, particularly the field of finance.
The Gazette did not receive information from Hanna Johnson, Jacob Nabor, Zachery Pringle or Abigail Trapp.