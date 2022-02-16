The Janesville Morning Rotary Club has announced its January students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Milton High School student James Axe, son of Amanda and Timothy Axe. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Link Crew, golf team and boys swim team. He was a state qualifier at the Financial Lit Bowl, team manager for the girls swim team and a peer tutor. He also volunteered at SSM Health and St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was a lifeguard at Rock River Leisure Estates and participated at AKF Martial Arts. Axe plans to attend a four-year university and double major in actuarial science and data analytics. He plans to become an actuarial scientist for a sports team or an insurance company.
Craig High School student Ella Biege, daughter of Karen and Thomas Biege Jr. She was president of the National Art Honor Society, vice president and greenhouse manager of FFA, and a member of Key Club, Octagon Club, Leo Club, Letterwomen’s Club, Janesville Schools Outdoor Laboratory, band, and the varsity track and field team. She also participated with the Youth Musicians Group at Cargill United Methodist Church and volunteered at a local horse rescue and with the Roosevelt Elementary School Sewing Club. Biege intends to major in secondary art education and minor in secondary agriculture education at UW-River Falls.
Craig High School student Madelyn Mayer, daughter of Jason and Jennifer Mayer. She was treasurer of student council and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Octagon Club, Letterwomen’s Club and the varsity softball team. She also volunteered for Bags of Hope. Mayers plans to study business at UW-La Crosse or UW-Whitewater.
Milton High School student Arika Saterbak, daughter of Becky and Kurt Saterbak. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Show Choir Band, Pep Band, Jazz Band and Pit Orchestra. She also was a church band leader at First Lutheran Church. Saterbak plans to attend St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota.
Parker High School Emily Thiel, daughter of Marcia and Russ Thiel. She was secretary of the National Honor Society and a member of the Spanish National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Spanish Club, DECA, Seventh Heaven, Meant for More and musical theater. She was also a youth group student leader and participated in a worship team and at Children’s Ministry. Thiel plans to major in elementary education at UW-Whitewater.
Parker High School student Ian Garecht. The Gazette did not receive information from Garecht.