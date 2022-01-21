The Janesville Morning Rotary Club has announced its December students of the month for the 2021-22 school year.
The students are:
Craig High School student Emma Benewich, daughter of Jessica and Joel Benewich. She was president of the Chinese National Honor Society and a member of the National Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, International Buddies, Link Crew and the band program. She volunteered and job shadowed at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and volunteered as a preschool teacher at First Lutheran Church. She also is the assistant and marketing manager at Janesville’s Century 21.
Benewich plans to earn a degree in nursing, medical sonography or applied psychology.
Craig High School student Kelly Heinzen, daughter of Dave and Lisa Heinzen. She was president of FFA, vice president of student council and a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Blue Ribbon of Promise, Octagon Club, Rock Volleyball Club and the varsity volleyball team. She was part of the Rock Aqua Jays Water Ski Show team, assistant coach for Parkview volleyball and a coach at a volleyball camp for middle school players. She also volunteered at Jefferson Elementary School and to clean up Optimist Park.
Heinzen plans to attend UW-La Crosse or Concordia or pursue a career in athletic training.
Parker High School student Hogan Nightingale, son of Bob and Brandy Nightingale. He was a member of the National Honor Society, Robotics Club and the golf team. He was part of a church youth group, the Meant for More Christian club and volunteered in Lego League, Bags of Hope and at various church functions. He also worked at Kwik Trip.
Nightingale plans to attend college and study computer science.
Milton High School student Adrian Smithson, child of Anthony and Melaney Smithson. They were president of the Gay-Straight Alliance club and a member of the National Honor Society, French National Honor Society, Robotics Club, varsity marching band, pit orchestra, jazz band, pep band and varsity tennis team. They were also part of the Rock County Youth Orchestra and hosted a foreign exchange student.
Smithson plans to attend UW-Madison or UW-Eau Claire and earn a dual degree in English and political science. They plan to pursue a law degree and become a civil rights advocate.
The Gazette did not receive information from Riley Kitterman and Madelynn Retzlaff.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.