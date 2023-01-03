More students named to UW-Whitewater fall dean's list Jan 3, 2023 Jan 3, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-WhitewaterThese local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:Delavan—Michael Cobb.Janesville—Dayne Farris and Nate Staddler.Milton—Kenny McCarthy. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Officer whose pistol misfired at school retires from Janesville Police Department Group circulates petition for 'public referendum' on Woodman's Center Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Five cars, seven people involved in two Rock County Highway 14 crashes within 15 minutes Construction underway on expanded Rock County sheriff's office, jail buildings Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022 Public record for Dec. 21, 2022 Public record for Dec. 20, 2022 Public record for Dec. 16, 2022 Public record for Dec. 15, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022