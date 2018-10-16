Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore received the Crime Fighter Award at the International Chiefs of Police Conference in Orlando, Florida, in recognition of his investment in at-risk youth.
Moore was recognized for pushing evidence-based policies, such as voluntary home visiting programs, to support families and help dissuade kids from crime. He met with U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan to emphasize the need for crime prevention tools after the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting program expired in 2017. The program was reauthorized in 2018 for five more years.
Moore also served on the Fight Crime: Invest in Kids National Leadership Council and increased membership to the council through staff connections and recruitment.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse