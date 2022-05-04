JVG_220505_MILTONFFA01

The Milton FFA chapter’s milk quality team that will represent Wisconsin at the national contest includes, from left, William Hentschel, Faith Traynor, Samuel Zabel and Hannah Pennycook.

 Photo submitted by Lauren Metcalf

MILTON

The Milton FFA Chapter placed first out of 35 teams in the Milk Quality Career Development Events competition held April 29.

Participants completed a general dairy-product knowledge exam before being asked to score milk, sample cheese, identify natural versus artificial products and score sediment discs.

Team members were William Hentschel, Hannah Pennycook, Faith Traynor and Samuel Zabel. Pennycook was the highest scoring member and placed fourth individually in the overall statewide contest.

The team will advance to the National FFA Convention and represent Wisconsin FFA at the national event in October.

