Milton High's FFA chapter takes first at milk quality competition, advances to nationals
Gazette staff
May 4, 2022

MILTON—The Milton FFA Chapter placed first out of 35 teams in the Milk Quality Career Development Events competition held April 29.

Participants completed a general dairy-product knowledge exam before being asked to score milk, sample cheese, identify natural versus artificial products and score sediment discs.

Team members were William Hentschel, Hannah Pennycook, Faith Traynor and Samuel Zabel. Pennycook was the highest scoring member and placed fourth individually in the overall statewide contest.

The team will advance to the National FFA Convention and represent Wisconsin FFA at the national event in October.