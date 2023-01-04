01STOCK_MACFARLANE
Buy Now

MacFarlane Pheasants has promoted Chris Theisen to vice president of production and Sarah Pope to vice president of operations, the company announced.

Theisen had been MacFarlane's logistics manager before this promotion. He graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a double major in wildlife management and biology in 1998 and has worked at MacFarlane ever since. He has managed virtually every department at MacFarlane and has been instrumental in the farm's growth during his 24 years on staff, the company said in a news release. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations at the farm and long-range and financial planning.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you