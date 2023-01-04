MacFarlane Pheasants has promoted Chris Theisen to vice president of production and Sarah Pope to vice president of operations, the company announced.
Theisen had been MacFarlane's logistics manager before this promotion. He graduated from UW-Stevens Point with a double major in wildlife management and biology in 1998 and has worked at MacFarlane ever since. He has managed virtually every department at MacFarlane and has been instrumental in the farm's growth during his 24 years on staff, the company said in a news release. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations at the farm and long-range and financial planning.
Pope was the company's general manager before receiving her promotion. She began work at MacFarlane as the chick sales coordinator after college and has been with the company for almost 13 years. In her new role, she will oversee human resources, accounts receivable/payable, shipping of birds, and the sales and marketing of eggs, chicks, mature gamebirds, dressed birds and pet food.
Both Theisen and Pope are board members of the Wisconsin Game Preserve Association and are part of MacFarlane's executive team. Pope is also a board member and second vice president of the North American Gamebird Association.
