Luther College names three Janesville students to dean's list Jan 28, 2020

Luther CollegeMichaela Delzer, Jack Jorgensen and Andrew Moore, all of Janesville, were named to the dean's list for the fall 2019 semester at this Decorah, Iowa, university.