Milwaukee School of Engineering

These local students were named to the honors list for the fall 2021 semester:

Albany—Jordan Disch.

East Troy—Jacob Longstreet and Kyle Nelson.

Elkhorn—Sydney Balboni, Ella Bruce, Emily Ellsworth, Lucas Harding, Arandu Huerta and Gavin Storlie.

Janesville—Aydin Ruppe and Lucas Vogt.

Lake Geneva—Elisha Hamp.

Orfordville—Emilio Colunga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you