Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
These area students received scholarships for the 2021-22 school year:
Delavan—Bailee Korf, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.
Edgerton—Paige Ninmer, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Science New Student Scholarship.
Elkhorn—Cade Fisher, Freshman Honors Scholarship.
Janesville—Jordan Olson, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.