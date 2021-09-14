UW-Eau Claire

These area students received scholarships for the 2021-22 school year:

Delavan—Bailee Korf, Blugold Achievement Scholarship.

Edgerton—Paige Ninmer, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Science New Student Scholarship.

Elkhorn—Cade Fisher, Freshman Honors Scholarship.

Janesville—Jordan Olson, Ralph E. Duxbury Biological Sciences New Student Scholarship.

