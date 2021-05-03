UW-Whitewater marketing students Audrey Bouland, Samantha Rennie and Claire Timm, all of Janesville, participated and earned awards at the American Marketing Association International Collegiate Conference.
Bouland placed first in the Perfect Pitch Competition and second in the AMA Sales Competition. She helped lead the team to sixth place in the AMA Class Competition and contributed to the AMA International Chapter of the Year title.
Rennie placed second in the Marketing Strategy Competition.
Timm also helped lead the team to sixth place in the AMA Case Competition.
Bouland, Rennie and Timm all contributed to their chapter winning the AMA International Chapter of the Year title.