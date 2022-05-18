Southern New Hampshire University

These local students were named to the president's list for the winter 2022 semester at this Manchester, New Hampshire, university:

Beloit—Brittany Marvin and Thomas McCulloch.

Delavan—Rebecca Rosencrans.

Edgerton—Jason Furan.

Elkhorn—Katelyn Stecker.

Janesville—Kelly Battersby, Austyn Fischer, Debra Jones and Derek Wimmer.

Monroe—Amy Bechtolt and Krystyl Rufenacht.

Whitewater—Michelle Czlapinski.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you