Local students named to the president's list at SNHU May 18, 2022 9 hrs ago

Southern New Hampshire UniversityThese local students were named to the president's list for the winter 2022 semester at this Manchester, New Hampshire, university:Beloit—Brittany Marvin and Thomas McCulloch.Delavan—Rebecca Rosencrans.Edgerton—Jason Furan.Elkhorn—Katelyn Stecker.Janesville—Kelly Battersby, Austyn Fischer, Debra Jones and Derek Wimmer.Monroe—Amy Bechtolt and Krystyl Rufenacht.Whitewater—Michelle Czlapinski.