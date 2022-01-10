St. Norbert College

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this De Pere college:

Beloit—Elizabeth Allen.

Brodhead—Cora Purdue.

East Troy—Sophia Heimos.

Edgerton—Grace Schuman.

Elkhorn—Violet Sulli.

Fontana—Julianna Dunkel.

Janesville—Veronica Duran Pineda, Baleigh Pajerski, Emma Peterson and Lauren Talabac.

Lake Geneva—Michael Hannon.

Williams Bay—Isabella Johnston.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you