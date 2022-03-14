Local students named to Ripon College dean's list Mar 14, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ripon CollegeThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:Clinton—Trista Gunnink.Delavan—Caroline Flesch.East Troy—Michael Burke and Alivia Roeglin.Evansville—Abby Anderson.Janesville—Evan Jensen, Benjamin Rahlf, Garrett Sanwick and Samantha Schaefer.Lake Geneva—Jasmine Plascencia.Monroe—Luis Aragon Miranda.Sharon—Isabel Chisamore.Walworth—Heath Dillenbeck.Whitewater—Clarice Bergman, Heather Charter and Jacob Zuehlke. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville liquor licensing board scrutinizes Hy-Vee's dining, drinking patio planned at new store Humes Road to close starting Monday until August New hotel proposal would bring 90 more rooms to Janesville's northeast side Don't expect suspension of gas tax or $150 checks anytime soon, Evers says in Janesville Death notices for March 9, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Court listings for Feb. 28 to March 6, 2022 Public record for March 3, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 21-27, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 14-20, 2022 Court listings for Feb. 7-13, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2022 Public record for Feb. 7, 2022 Court listings from Jan. 24-30, 2022 Court listings for Jan. 17-23, 2022 Public record for Jan. 25, 2022