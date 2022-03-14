Ripon College

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester:

Clinton—Trista Gunnink.

Delavan—Caroline Flesch.

East Troy—Michael Burke and Alivia Roeglin.

Evansville—Abby Anderson.

Janesville—Evan Jensen, Benjamin Rahlf, Garrett Sanwick and Samantha Schaefer.

Lake Geneva—Jasmine Plascencia.

Monroe—Luis Aragon Miranda.

Sharon—Isabel Chisamore.

Walworth—Heath Dillenbeck.

Whitewater—Clarice Bergman, Heather Charter and Jacob Zuehlke.

