University of Minnesota Twin Cities

These area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, university:

Beloit—Erin Bauer, Diya Patel and Hanna Wolf.

Delavan—Jeremy Brown and Katelynn Riviere.

East Troy—Zoe Dignan and Hannah Meyers.

Elkhorn—Natalie Bertschinger, Alexandra Difazzio and Sydney Lawrence.

Evansville—Emily Lorge.

Fontana—Chloe Wright.

Genoa City—Ava Mannion and Anderson Olivieri.

Janesville—Ellen Crofts, Ethan Haefner, Cecilia Harold and Bria Mikkelson.

Lake Geneva—Regan Cassidy, Alexandrea Chrislu, Anne Gottinger, Chase Hodkiewicz, Ryan Johnson, Shane Jung, Marissa Mazzetta and Ashlyn Welch.

Milton—Danielle Cramer and Hannah Warosh.

Sharon—Amelia Hayden.

