University of Iowa

These local students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at this Iowa City, Iowa, university:

Beloit—Claire Parsons. 

Elkhorn—Kayla Malsch, Gwendolyn Sweeney, Grant Truesdale and Luke Truesdale.

Fontana—Kaitlyn Harvie.

Janesville—Daniel Rompot and Gracelyn Williams.

Lake Geneva—Natalie Norton.

Milton—Claire Gransee.

Walworth—Samuel Ritchey and Maya Torrez.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you