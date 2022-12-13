Local students named to honor list at MSOE Dec 13, 2022 Dec 13, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milwaukee School of EngineeringThese area students were named to the fall 2022 semester honor roll:Beloit—Maclane Wightman.Delavan—Isaac Taylor and Alton Wimer.East Troy—Chase Cummings and Callie Nelson.Elkhorn—Jake Dahlgren, Kadie Degner, Ryan Detlor, Kathryn Duwe, Grace Ivey and John Tyler Wehmeier.Footville—Tobias Engle.Janesville—Jessa Alderman, Ryan Alexander and Parker Glissendorf.Lake Geneva—Chase Albrecht.Milton—James Watson.Monroe—Timothy Olson.Williams Bay—Zachary Pflanzer. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Janesville School District weighs closing TAGOS Leadership Academy charter school Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Janesville Police Department announces new hire Janesville to tap $4.5 million in TIF to buy south-side farmland for industry Janesville police seek help identifying suspected puppy thieves Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public Record for Dec. 14, 2022 Public record for Dec. 13, 2022 Public record for Dec. 9, 2022 Public record for Dec. 8, 2022 Public record for Dec. 7, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 5, 2022 Public Record for Dec. 2, 2022 Public Record Nov. 30, 2022 Public record for Nov. 28, 2022 Public record for Nov. 22, 2022