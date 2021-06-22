Wisconsin Lutheran College
These local students were named to the dean's list for the spring 2021 semester at this Milwaukee college:
Edgerton—Kaitlyn Shaw.
Janesville—Christina Choi, Megan Kreier and Kaitlyn Shadoski.
