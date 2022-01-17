Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
These area students were named to the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester:
Beloit—Tyler Jordan, Thomas Kelly, Grace Nenneman and Baylee Windsor.
Clinton—Brynn Simpson.
Delavan—Drinton Ademi and Andrew O'Niel.
East Troy—Morgan Greil and Vadim Muenter.
Edgerton—Cassidy Danks, Morgan Demrow, Jadyn Frodel, Jackson King, Peyton Martin and Ameilia Weger.
Elkhorn—Jacob Falcon and Jarrod Koepke.
Evansville—Charlie Bisch, Bailey Flynn and Olivia Hunt.
Genoa City—Andrew Butler.
Janesville—Caleb Chouinard, Zachary Christianson, Dakota Cunningham, Ethan France, Samuel Garoille and Garrett Masterson.
Lake Geneva—Taylor Kanneberg.
Milton—Emma Martin.
Whitewater—Michael Fernandez.
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!