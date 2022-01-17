UW-Oshkosh

These area students were named to the honor roll for the fall 2021 semester:

Beloit—Tyler Jordan, Thomas Kelly, Grace Nenneman and Baylee Windsor.

Clinton—Brynn Simpson.

Delavan—Drinton Ademi and Andrew O'Niel.

East Troy—Morgan Greil and Vadim Muenter.

Edgerton—Cassidy Danks, Morgan Demrow, Jadyn Frodel, Jackson King, Peyton Martin and Ameilia Weger.

Elkhorn—Jacob Falcon and Jarrod Koepke.

Evansville—Charlie Bisch, Bailey Flynn and Olivia Hunt.

Genoa City—Andrew Butler.

Janesville—Caleb Chouinard, Zachary Christianson, Dakota Cunningham, Ethan France, Samuel Garoille and Garrett Masterson.

Lake Geneva—Taylor Kanneberg.

Milton—Emma Martin.

Whitewater—Michael Fernandez.

