Local students make UW-Oshkosh dean's list, honor roll Jan 11, 2023

UW-OshkoshThese area students were named to the dean's list and honor roll for the fall 2022 semester:Dean's ListBeloit—Jose Bayona and Lucas Carpenter.Brodhead—Janell Moore.Delavan—Andrew O'Niel.East Troy—Erin Sperle.Edgerton—Jackson King, Kelsey Lien and Angela Satterlee.Elkhorn—Alexis Ritchey.Evansville—Erika Engen, Mackenzie Kumm and Hope Leitzke.Genoa City—Courtney Hegemann.Janesville - Grace Finn, Olivia Hulick, Katherine Huml, Emma Schroeder and Triston Shea.Honor RollBeloit—Riley Anastasi, Elizabeth Heinze, Daniel McKearn, Grace Nenneman and Gia Peiffer.Delavan—Lizbeth Aranda, Emily Guzman and Mackenzie Taylor.East Troy—Brady Dessart.Edgerton—Morgan Demrow and Carly Rebman.Elkhorn—Andrew Glassel, Naomi Juarez Cruz and Shane Kinson.Evansville—Taylor Acker, Cole Bettenhausen, Morgan Kumm and Taylor Semenic.Genoa City—Joshua Stritesky.Janesville—Sage Baumeister, Benjamin Blaser, Madelyn Blaser, Gracyn Buehl, Evelyn Filter, Hannah Finn, Greta Hanthorn, Eric McLevige, Alexis O'Beirne, Emma Stilen and Nolan Wendt.Milton—Pa Lee.Orfordville—Cally Burrell and Hailey Rowley.Whitewater—James DuVal, Martin Gonzalez and Jazmine Peterson.