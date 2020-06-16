UW-Green Bay
These area students received honors in the spring 2020 semester:
Beloit—Karina Dominguez Martinez, honors; Ryan Hallock, high honors; Tatiana March, high honors; Joshua Sagona, honors; Lauren Schaefer, high honors; Muskaan Sokhey, honors; and Stormy Staskal, high honors.
Brodhead—Kajen Medenwaldt, high honors; Alexis Miller, high honors; and Marissa Vander Kooi, highest honors.
Darien—Maribel Cortel, highest honors.
East Troy—Emily Cartland, honors; and Allison Mengel, honors.
Edgerton—Derrick Masanz, honors.
Evansville—Haley-Jo Whiteaker, high honors.
Janesville—Amanda Bothun, honors; Christina Bowler, honors; MacKenzie Forrest, honors; Julia Hartwig, highest honors; Olivia Heilman, high honors; Cynthia Meier, highest honors; and Norah Swenson, high honors.
Lake Geneva—Angelina Hulman, high honors.
Lyons—Meta Ehlen, high honors.
Milton—Jasmine Brown, highest honors; Morgan Darr, honors; Lindsay Fanning, high honors; and Kailey LeCaptain, highest honors.
Pell Lake—Kayla Probst, highest honors.
Whitewater—Stephanie Farrey, highest honors; Alayna Mikulski, honors; and David Nehlsen, highest honors.