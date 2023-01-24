Local students make UW-Eau Claire dean's list Jan 24, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-Eau ClaireThese area students were named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester:Albany — Nathaniel Ross.Beloit — Jennifer Aldama and Nikolaus Carpenter.Delavan — Clara Sallmann.East Troy — Kaylee McFarland and Kylie Moker.Edgerton — Jordan Bauer, Morgan Messer, Ella Millard, Paige Ninmer, Dominique Rudnitzki and John Straub.Elkhorn — Cade Fisher and Celia Gahart.Evansville — Brady Deegan, Kristiana Engel and Albert Lin.Genoa City — Emilee Booker.Janesville — Megan Anderson, Meghan Hoeser, Bethany Laatsch, Brennan McCombs, Abigail Mengelt, Kaylee Oja, Eliara Peabody, Jordyn Schroeder, Lauren Shanks, Owen Templeton, Kyleigh Warner, Alexandra Weis, Linnea Wuest and Katelyn Zastrow.Lake Geneva — Zachary May and Ashley Rudolph.Milton — Anna Berthiaume, Emily Hendrickson, Julia Jaecks, Kaylee Michaels, Genevieve Mullen, Elizabeth Patrick, Ashley Riesterer, Grace Schnell, Janel Trow and Atalissa Wells. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Woman said she shot gun outside house party to see if it was in working order Witness testimony continues in Randle El double murder trial Milton School Board sets $9.5 million April operating referendum West-side Janesville church that welcomed differences shutting its doors Janesville woman arrested in 2 shots-fired incidents Saturday Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023 Public record for Jan. 1, 2023 Public record for Dec. 29, 2022 Public record for Dec. 28, 2022 Public record for Dec. 23, 2022