These local students were named to the president's list for the summer 2021 semester at this Manchester, New Hampshire, university:
Beloit—Cathy Brown.
Elkhorn—Alexandria Russo and Katelyn Stecker.
Janesville—Kelly Battersby, Mark McGowan and Andrew Melms.
Monroe—Delaney Morris and Krystyl Rufenacht.
Walworth—Angela Coyne.
Whitewater—Maria Kulick.
Williams Bay—Jessica Clark.
