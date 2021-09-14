Southern New Hampshire University

These local students were named to the president's list for the summer 2021 semester at this Manchester, New Hampshire, university:

Beloit—Cathy Brown.

Elkhorn—Alexandria Russo and Katelyn Stecker.

Janesville—Kelly Battersby, Mark McGowan and Andrew Melms.

Monroe—Delaney Morris and Krystyl Rufenacht.

Walworth—Angela Coyne.

Whitewater—Maria Kulick.

Williams Bay—Jessica Clark.

