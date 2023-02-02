Local students make honor roll at UW-Green Bay Feb 2, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UW-Green BayThese area students were named to the honors list for the fall 2022 semester:HonorsAlbany — Audrey Ischi.Brodhead — Reba Walder.Darien — Lucero Aranda-Cante.East Troy — Alison Giblin.Edgerton — Joe Forsting and Simone Martin.Elkhorn — Karalin Ottman and Alexis Secord.Janesville — Jacob Braatz and Hanna Ruosch.High HonorsBeloit — Karina DominguezMartinez, Diana Sanchez and Lauren Schaefer.Brodhead — Jersey Medenwaldt, Alexis Miller, Victoria Urness and Marissa VanderKooi.Clinton — Jessica Lara.East Troy — Paige Metcalf.Janesville — MacKenzie Forrest, Megan Heisz and Lexus Partipilo.Highest HonorsBeloit — Stormy Staskal.East Troy — Jered Brehm.Footville — Emily Kjelland.Janesville — Emily Einerson, Julia Hartwig and Brock Mackinnis. Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Hy-Vee to open Tuesday with new 4-way stop at Lexington Drive entry Inmate dies at Rock County Jail Victim identified in fatal interstate crash Haunted hunting: Team investigates unexplained sights, sounds at Janesville's Lincoln-Tallman House Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form Public Record Public record for Feb. 1, 2023 Public record for Jan. 27, 2023 Public record for Jan. 26, 2023 Public record for Jan. 25, 2023 Public record for Jan.19, 2023 Public record for Jan. 17, 2023 Public record for Jan. 13, 2023 Public record for Jan. 12, 2023 Public record for Jan. 10, 2023 Public record for Jan. 5, 2023